Wind River Trust Co Sells 2,938 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wind River Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 21.7% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $45,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. WJ Interests LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 75,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

