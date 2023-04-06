Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.57

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.57 and traded as low as C$42.00. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 20,946 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

