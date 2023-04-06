WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.72. Approximately 18,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.