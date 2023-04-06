Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $6,766,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.