World Mobile Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.00 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $68.00 million and approximately $681,020.91 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00064286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,181,180 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

