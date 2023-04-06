Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $66.73 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $321.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

