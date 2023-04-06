YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $473.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,305 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,367 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

