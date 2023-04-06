YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

