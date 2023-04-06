YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 236 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $34,636,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 564.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

