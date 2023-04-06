YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 333 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,577 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

