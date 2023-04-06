Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

