Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.
