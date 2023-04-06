Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for approximately 2.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.32% of Zscaler worth $51,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

ZS traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $102.77. 1,773,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $243.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

