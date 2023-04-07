1,322 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.46. 2,782,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,141. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

