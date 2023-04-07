2,322 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

