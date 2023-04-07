246,868 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 246,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 385,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,200. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

