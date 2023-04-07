2,976 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDT opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.