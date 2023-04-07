2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 708,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.