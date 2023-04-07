2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 708,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.