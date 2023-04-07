3,026 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

