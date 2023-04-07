40,660 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

