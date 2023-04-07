51Talk Online Education Group (COE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2023 – 51Talk Online Education Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – 51Talk Online Education Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE COE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

