6,561 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 18,372,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,069,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

