7Pixels Price Reaches $2.65 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $42.91 million and $22,350.09 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00009488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.6741001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,199.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

