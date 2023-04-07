A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

