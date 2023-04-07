A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
