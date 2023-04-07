A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.