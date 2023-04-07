ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,337.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.00 or 0.99996321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001908 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,665.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

