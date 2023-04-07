Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 353,274 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Insider Transactions at Abcourt Mines

In related news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet purchased 1,782,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$124,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,782,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,104,740. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,482,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,740 in the last ninety days. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

