Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 889.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.