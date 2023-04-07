Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.70. 2,125,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,705. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $344.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.12. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

