Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 15,556 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 171.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,828,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,665,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. 634,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,329. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $146.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

