Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 0.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
FSK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 976,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.15.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.
Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital
In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
