Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 0.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

FSK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 976,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

