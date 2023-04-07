Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACET. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares during the period.

ACET opened at $5.62 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.