Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $455.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.