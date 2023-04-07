aelf (ELF) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $186.40 million and approximately $37.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,658,383 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

