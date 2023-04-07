AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

