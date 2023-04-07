Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Aflac by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 176,129 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,482,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Aflac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

