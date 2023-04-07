Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $32,482,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

