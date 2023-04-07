Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 817,974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 817,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock remained flat at $12.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,974. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

