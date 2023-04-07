Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.78.

Allegion Stock Up 0.5 %

Allegion stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

