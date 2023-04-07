Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €309.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($335.87) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($266.30) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €216.35 ($235.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €200.79. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($224.78).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

