Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Allstate from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.54.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

