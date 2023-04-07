Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.17.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
