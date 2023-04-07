Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.17.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.