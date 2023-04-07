Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.94

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and traded as low as $19.09. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 382 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.