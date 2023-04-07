Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 617 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. 2,104,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

