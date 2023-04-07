Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,432. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $531.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $21,137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

