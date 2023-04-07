American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.01 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 279,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 65,869.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.