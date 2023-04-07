American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AAL opened at $14.01 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 279,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 65,869.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
