American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.