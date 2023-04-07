American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for American Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

American Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.33 on Monday. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 387,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in American Resources by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Resources by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

