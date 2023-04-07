Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $53,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.