Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s 6th Largest Position

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 5.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. 1,816,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,186. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

