Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT at $3.10

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CJREF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.04%.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.